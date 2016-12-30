Liam Payne, Justin Bieber, Kanye West and more: Top entertainment stories of 2016

It's been a big year here for our entertainment section, with star-studded stories boasting local links garnering the biggest reactions from our readers.

With Liam Payne and Cheryl's relationship under scrutiny, Justin Bieber shocking Birmingham fans and Noel Gallagher exclaiming his love for Wolverhampton Wanderer's retro kit - take a look at our top 10 stories of 2016:

Liam Payne and Cheryl Fernandez-Versini back in Wolverhampton for wedding

One Direction star Liam Payne re-discovered his roots in Wolverhampton as he returned for his sisters wedding - with partner Cheryl Fernandez-Versini by his side.

The wedding took place in Tettenhall Wood at the United Reformed Church on Mount Road, before heading up to Brewood in South Staffordshire for the reception at Somerford Hall.

Read more here

Wolverhampton Faces nightclub shuts as costs rise

Major Wolverhampton nightclub Faces closed this year leaving dozens without jobs.

Faces Nightclub, formerly known as Oceana, has closed with bosses saying they have been left with no alternative because of the costs of running the huge venue in Bilston Street.

Dozens of workers, including bar staff, managers, cleaners and security were told that the closure was going ahead.

Read more here

Tinie Tempah plays surprise gig at McDonald's in Walsall

Tinie Tempah shocked fans in Walsall as he turned up at McDonald's to play a secret gig in the town.

He was playing the gig as part of McDonald’s Good Times campaign.

Read more here

Justin Bieber fans furious after star 'mimed' during Birmingham show - and told fans to stop 'obnoxious' screaming

Our readers were furious following Justin Bieber's Birmingham show and took to social media to vent their disgust.

Justin came under fire for alleged miming and for telling fans to cease their "obnoxious" screaming.

Express and Star reviewer Leon Burakowski, who attended the show, said the following in his write-up:

'"Screaming is obnoxious," the multi-million-album selling Canadian 'icon of cool' told the fans last night when his call for hush was not fully respected.

'"Do me a favour, relax for a second. Take a chill pill," said the baggy-panted pop phenomenon, brow briefly furrowed under backward baseball cap. "It doesn't feel like I am being heard."'

Read more here

Rapper Tyga dating former Walsall college student

From health and beauty student at Walsall college to lingerie model dating rapper Tyga - Demi Rose Mawby had quite a 2016.

The 21 year old made headlines around the world after being seen cosying up to the 26-year-old American, who recently split from long-time on-again, off-again girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

Read more here

Noel Gallagher: I love that Wolves kit

Oasis legend Noel Gallagher revealed a secretly hidden love this year - one for the old-school Wolves kit

In an exclusive interview for the E&S, the Mancunian said: “I love Wolves. That 1970’s kit was amazing.”

He also recalled nights at the Civic watching Paul Weller and being introduced on stage by Goldie.

Read more here

Birmingham turns Hollywood with big movie shoot

2015 blockbuster Kingsman: The Secret Service took cinema goers by storm - and this year it's sequel Kingsman: The Golden Gircle began filming in none other than Birmingham.

Roads in the Colmore Business District were shut down overnight for the filming and Victoria Square was turned into a parking area for trucks.

Read more here

Is Kanye West going to 'fix' Wolves?

Yes, you did read that headline correctly.

Earlier this year Kanye West tweeted that he was 'fixing Wolves' in reference to one of the tracks on his latest album, accidentally alluding to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the process.

Read more here

Alton Towers' famous flume ride to close after 34 years

After 34 years of soaking thrillseekers, this year Alton Towers' famous flume Ripsaw made it's final splash.

The Staffordshire theme park confirmed the closure just three weeks before its gates are due to open for the 2016 season.

Read more here