Express & Star souvenir poster left as tribute outside of George Michael's home

Amongst the countless bouquets of flowers, messages and candles left in tribute to George Michael outside his home in rural Oxfordshire – it was an unlikely setting to see a copy of the Express & Star.

But this newspaper’s masthead could be seen poking out from the mountain of tributes which had been left by adoring fans who came out to pay their respects to the music icon following his death on Christmas Day.

It is a souvenir poster believed to have been published around 1988, to mark Michael’s performance at the NEC in Birmingham as part of his Faith World Tour.

A fan who was able to get their hands on it in the West Midlands appears to have hung onto it for almost 30 years – but has now laid it down at the star’s door to mark his death.

The poster features a picture of a young Michael next to the words ‘Keeping faith – it’s George’, of course referencing the massive 1987 hit Faith.

It was pictured at the front of the many tributes left outside his home in Goring-on-Thames. The huge Faith World Tour saw Michael play 137 shows across the globe as he performed favourites from his Wham! days as well as solo hits.

He played three shows at the NEC, now known as the Genting Arena, between June 23 and 25, 1988. He later returned to the NEC in January 1991.

The 53-year-old star was found dead at his home on Christmas Day.

His publicist said his family and friends had been ‘touched beyond words’ by the ‘incredible outpouring of love’ from fans, adding there were no suspicious circumstances around his death, reported to have been caused by heart failure. Oxfordshire Coroner’s Office said a post-mortem examination was still to be carried out but could not say when it would take place or whether an inquest would be held.

It said in a statement: “The death of Mr George Michael has been reported to the Oxfordshire Coroner’s Office.

“As with all deaths where the cause of death is not immediately apparent, a post-mortem examination is to be undertaken in due course in order to confirm the cause of death.

“This information is required before the coroner can decide whether there is a need for an inquest. If a natural cause of death is confirmed, there will be no need for an inquest.”

l Were you the fan who placed the E&S outside the singer’s home? Let us know at newsdesk@expressandstar.co.uk or call 01902 313131.