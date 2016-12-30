Duran Duran star’s old flat up for £1.75m

The penthouse pad which was once Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor’s home is currently on the market for £1.75 million.

The four-bedroom apartment in London is situated in the imposing Gothic pile at the Royal Victoria Patriotic Building at Spencer Park in Wandsworth.

In 1978, the band, who are now back on tour, formed in Birmingham and went on to become one of the most successful outfits from the 1980s.

Duran Duran are arguably best known for their hit singles Ordinary World, Hungry Life A Wolf, The Reflex and Girls on Film. The group have landed 14 UK singles in the top 10 chart, 21 in the Billboard Hot 100, and have sold over 100 million records.

The spacious pad was 55-year-old Taylor’s home when the band were at the height of their fame.

At that time, Duran Duran included Roger Taylor, Nick Rhodes and John Taylor, all of whom are from Birmingham.

The apartment is spread over 3,500 sq ft with a vast open-plan kitchen and reception room, as well as additional entertaining space.

Set over the top floors of the building, the apartment boasts vast, light and airy living throughout and retains many of its original features. The flat briefly comprises the main large reception area with an open-plan kitchen and an impressive fireplace, a separate study and a further mezzanine entertaining area which overlooks the main reception.

The large master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom along with three further bedrooms, two bathrooms and a guest WC.

Charles Streatfeil, selling agent at Marsh & Parsons, said: “It’s the largest property in the building and is spread over four levels. It has a glamorous feel to it and the wood floors that give it a cosy feel – and there’s even a huge fireplace.

“The property has many wow factors and is the most perfect entertaining space.

“The present owner remembers that Taylor also owned the flat next door before he retreated to a quiet life on a Gloucestershire farm away from the music business.

“The flat was so big that he and friends used to play cricket – a four if you hit the walls and a six if you broke a window.”

The Grade II listed building which houses the flat resembles a large French chateau and was an orphanage in Victorian times.

Owners have use of a private courtyard and the building is within short distance of Wandsworth Park and Clapham Common train station. The building was also once used as an orphaned girls’ asylum in the Crimean War and became the third London General Hospital for injured troops in WW1.

Now, Andy Taylor’s former apartment, flat 24, has been put on the market by business analyst Rob Burnett and his wife Susan Cuff, after making it their home for more than a decade. For more information, visit marshandparsons.co.uk/proper ties/9979108/sales.