Dudley Zoo Christmas grotto welcomed highest number of visitors

Dudley Zoo’s Christmas grotto welcomed its highest ever number of visitors this year, bosses have said.

A total of 15,206 people visited the grotto during the three weeks it was open – 2,615 more than in 2015.

The zoo’s Andrea Hales said: “We’re thrilled that so many families from across the country decided to get into the Christmas spirit and visit Santa at Dudley Zoo. We’ve loved seeing photos of meets and greets that have been posted online.

“The experience also offers great value for money as, once families have seen Santa, they can spend the rest of the day on site at their leisure, discovering more about some of the rarest animals in the world. Santa will be back next year, so we hope you’ll all join us again.”