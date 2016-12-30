Cannock panto hailed a success

The show has come to a close at the Prince of Wales Theatre in Cannock for this year’s Christmas pantomime – and it was a resounding success, oh yes it was.

After weeks of rehearsals have been put into practice, the production of Jack and the Beanstalk closed yesterday after a week of successful performances.

The story has told the enduring tale of Jack, who trades Daisy the cow for magic beans that magically grow into a giant beanstalk.

While climbing the stalk, Jack discovers a castle full of treasures including a magical harp and a hen that lays golden eggs.

But asleep in his castle was the wicked giant and Jack tries to escape to make his fortune.

Traditional pantomime has been guaranteed with a whole host of songs, music and audience participation.

Theatre manager Richard Key said: “I was really pleased with the show. I saw the dress rehearsal and then the first live performance.

“We’ve had such a great run.

“The show has opened to terrific houses, there’s not been a single seat in the theatre left on some nights.

“We’ve had some terrific feedback from customers including two or three really nice emails saying how much they’ve enjoyed themselves.

“There is a local dance school who have worked really well to fit into the production which is great. All the staff have had a hell of a lot of hard work to do for this show.

“We did Jack and the Beanstalk about five or six years ago – but the show is always re-written with current jokes and songs in it. We are really pleased.”

Shorelle Hepkin, from CBBC’s Wolfblood, starred as The Fairy with Keith De’Winter back as Dame Dolly – the fully professional cast were ably supported by the Studio 5 Dancers.

The show started on December 22 and ran through until yesterday.

For details on future shows at the Prince of Wales Theatre call the box office on 01543 578 762 or online at www.prin ceofwales.live