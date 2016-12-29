WIN: A Golden Ticket experience for Arenacross 2017 at Birmingham's Genting Arena

Round three of the 2017 Arenacross Tour arrives at Birmingham's Genting Arena on January 21 for a series of fast and furious family entertainment.

The seven round event features indoor Motocross racing, high-flying Freestyle Motocross and a live show including lights,lasers, pyro and a soundtrack to rival any live festival.

The Arenacross 2017 tour boats some of the Uk's top motocross starts ready to do battle with all three former AX Pro class champions.

Teaming up with Arenacross UK, Native Monster is offering readers the chance to win two Golden Tickets worth £1000 to the event in Birmingham on Saturday, January 21.

This prize - for two people - will include the following per person:

Platinium VIP tickets

Exclusive Suite/ Box/ Best ticket

Catering

Drink on arrival

Pre-show track walk

Range of merchandise

Souvenir programme

Lanyard with exclusive card pass

Pit/paddock walk back stage

Meet and greet the riders

Exclusive VIP entrance

Cloakroom

Free Wifi

VIP information pack sent prior to the event

Overnight stay at hotel

Limo to/from hotel/arena

See below for details.

Competition details:

The winner of this competition will be entitled to one Golden Ticket experience for two, which includes Platinum VIP tickets and an overnight stay at a hotel to be booked by ArenaSportsLive Ltd and a limo to/from hotel/arena for Arenacross 2017 at Birmingham's Genting Arena on Saturday, January 21, 2017.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 5pm on Sunday, January 15, 2017.

Terms and conditions:

Competition closes at 5pm on Sunday, January 17, 2017, and entries made after this time will not count. The winners will be notified by email.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies or ArenaSportsLive Ltd may NOT enter. The editor's decision is final.

The draw is open to all UK residents over the age of 16.

No cash alternative is offered. Tickets are seated. There is a limit of one entry per person.

The tickets provided to the winner are provided in accordance with the terms of the competition and are not for resale. The promoter reserves the right to refuse entry to the event where the promoter believes these terms and conditions, together with the promoter’s standard ticketing terms and conditions have not been complied with.

Enter here: