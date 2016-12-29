Hospital Radio Stafford gets thumbs up

For many people a stay in hospital can be a daunting prospect so being able to switch on the radio and hear a friendly voice can make a world of difference.

And for Keith Hibberts being a hospital radio DJ is all about providing a personal service to help bring a smile to the faces of patients and give them a distraction from their illness.

The 67-year-old, from Cheslyn Hay, has been volunteering at Hospital Radio Stafford since he retired as a project manager for a communications company.

The charity is currently recruiting more volunteers and Mr Hibberts says he would recommend getting involved.

“It was 10 years ago this year that I decided I wanted to go back into hospital radio presenting as I used do a programme in the mid-1970s at DDHB (Dudley and District Hospital Broadcasting) but the daytime work got in the way.

“When retirement reared its head I thought this would be the best way to give something back into the community and I applied to Hospital Radio Stafford and got the post.

“I love visiting the wards and talking to the patients and getting requests. I meet some lovely people who want to chat and have a song played. I am always surprised by people, like for example one female patient who, at the age of 76, wants Meatloaf, and one little nine-year-old who wants a Beatles song. That’s why I like this job. We must remember that the station is for the patients.

“They like to smile at themselves at some of the songs requested such as Angels by Robbie Williams, Please Release Me by Engelbert Humperdinck, Help Me Make It Through The Night by Gladys Knight and The Animals’ We Gotta Get Out Of This Place.

“A free phone number is also available for listeners to ring in for requests and we will look in our vast library or in the attic. If we have it we will play it whether it be pop, classic or country and western,” he explained.

The DJ enjoys playing a wide range of music but his favourites include Motown and anything by the Electric Light Orchestra but especially Mr Blue Sky.

“The satisfying side of the job is that you bring enjoyment to listeners and playing the songs they have requested,” he added.

Anyone interested in volunteering can find out more by visiting www.hrstaf ford.org.uk or calling 01785 223456.