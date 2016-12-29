Dudley Deaf Theatre's success in becoming charity

A theatre for the deaf and hard of hearing is celebrating after successfully applying to become a registered charity.

Dudley Deaf Theatre grew out of a project to bring performing arts to hearing impaired communities. It is run by members of Dudley Deaf Social Club and Black Country Touring.

After a series of successful shows and workshops, the group decided to set up Dudley Deaf Theatre as a charity in its own right and contacted Dudley Council for Voluntary Service for support.

Now, just a few months later, Dudley Deaf Theatre has been registered as a charity by the Charity Commission.

Trustee Jeff Clarkson said: “We’re over the moon to achieve charity status. We’re looking forward to the opportunities that being a charity will bring and to staging some brilliant shows that people from the deaf and hard of hearing communities can participate in and enjoy.

“We’re so grateful for the support that Dudley CVS has given to help us achieve our goals,” he said.

The group now plans to hold further performing arts workshops for the deaf and hard of hearing communities and to provide accessible shows in the new year.

Dudley CVS is a charity which supports people and organisations in Dudley borough to make a positive difference in the community.

It also helps individuals or groups to set up, run and develop successful voluntary organisations, charities and social enterprises by providing free-of-charge training, support and guidance.