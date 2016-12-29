Caring Wolverhampton carol singers celebrate 10 years

A Wolverhampton quartet are celebrating their 10th year of carol singing and raising hundreds of pounds for charity.

Adam Whitehouse, Tom Finney, Nathanael Poole and Tim Jones were all 14 year old pupils at St Peters Collegiate School when they first started carol singing.

They raised £23.50 and were so chuffed that they decided to do it again the following year. But, after feeling guilty for pocketing the cash first time round, they decided to raise money for charity the following year – a habit they have kept up ever since.

Usually they raise about £250 and they donate the money to a different charity each year.

This year, to mark their 10th anniversary, they decided to try and raise £500 for Dementia UK. Adam, aged 24, said: “We raise about £250 each year so in total over the last nine years we have raised about £2,000 for various charities such as the Compton Hospice, Cancer Research, the Air Ambulance, Marie Curie and Barnardo’s.”

Donations can still be submitted by going to justgiving.com/fundraising/wolverhamptoncarols