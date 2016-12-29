Cadbury World's pantomime Cinderella continues into the New Year

Christmas may be over but the festive fun isn’t as Cadbury World’s Cinderella pantomime continues into the New Year.

The live performance is based on the classic children’s tale with a chocolatey twist.

The hunt is on to find who fits Cinderella’s glass slipper – and with Prince Charming, best friend Buttons, and the Chuckle Bean Fairy Godmother for company – the classic fairy tale guarantees a host of giggles for the whole family.

With performances taking place until Friday, the exclusive Cadbury World pantomime is the perfect way to enjoy a family day out after Christmas.

The 25 minute production will be shown seven times per day, giving visitors plenty of opportunities to head to pantoland before the year is through.

If a visit to Cadbury World is on your list for the New Year, you can also catch the magical pantomime at the end of January, when Cinderella and her friends return to the attraction.

There will be more choruses of boos, cheers and ‘oh no he isn’t’ on January 28 and 29 as well as February 4 and 5, with seven shows taking place each day.

Diane Mitchell, marketing manager at Cadbury World, said: “Pantomime is a brilliant way to extend the festive spirit and our shows have been a huge success over the last six years.”