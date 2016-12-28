Lichfield Cathedral festive light show attracts 10,000

Lichfield Cathedral’s festive light show has been declared a resounding success.

All 10,000 free tickets for the show were snapped up allowing visitors entry to the event, which took place inside and outside the cathedral.

In the first couple of days, an additional 4,000 people without tickets turned up to watch the spectacle from the open viewing area. The west front of the 1,300-year-old building was the canvas for the display of festive projections, including snowmen, Santa Claus and religious figures. Sculptor Peter Walker, the cathedral’s artist-in residence, who created the projections, said it took three months to create the artwork and accompanying music, and a further four months to plan the show.

In the lead-up to the event, which was launched December 19 and ran until Friday, he worked with 7,500 school children from all over Staffordshire on the interior illuminations set up in the south transept.

The youngsters wrote a special Christmas wish of peace to put inside thousands of paper angels which Mr Walker turned into a suspended installation.

Mr Walker worked alongside composer David Harper, who collaborates with under the name Luxmaralis, on the show.

He said: “We have been overwhelmed by the appreciation for the event. The comments and responses across the board have been wonderful. It is a massive team effort from Luxmuralis, the cathedral clergy, staff and volunteers and businesses.”