Evita and Wonderland coming to Wolverhampton

Audiences are invited to enter a world of wonder and extraordinary achievement as two highly-acclaimed musicals packed with top-class performers are to take to the stage in Wolverhampton in 2017.

The city’s Grand Theatre, on Lichfield Street, is to host Bill Kenwright’s production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s EVITA, which is to run from May 9 to 13.

Following its run at London’s Dominion Theatre, the show tells the story of Eva Peron, wife of former Argentine dictator Juan Peron and her journey from humble beginnings through to extraordinary wealth, power and iconic status which ultimately lead her to be heralded as the “spiritual leader of the nation” by the Argentine people. The show stars two of musical theatre’s leading performers, Emma Hatton, who will be fresh from playing Elphaba in the West End production of Wicked.

Italian Gian Marco Schiaretti will make his UK debut in the show, playing the role of Che, a character who reflects the voice of the Argentine people. The production has more than 20 major awards to its name.

Then, the UK tour of Wonderland, the stage adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s much-loved children’s classic, will take audiences through the looking glass from July 31 to August 5 2017.

TV and West End star Wendi Peters, known for her portrayal of Cilla Battersby-Brown in Coronation Street, will headline the show as the iconic Queen of Hearts alongside musical theatre favourite Dave Willetts.

West End leading lady and Britain’s Got Talent finalist Rachael Wooding will be starring as Alice at all evening performances whilst the role of Alice at matinee performances is yet to be announced.

The story combines the narratives of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass.

For information visit www.grandthe atre.co.uk/whats-on/musicals/ or call the box office on 01902 429212.