Clint Mansell, James and Shrewsbury Literature Festival: Entertainment highlights of 2016 - Andy Richardson

It’s been a vintage year for live performances across the Midlands. Andy Richardson takes a personal look at some of his highlights for the year...

He used to wear leather trousers, chase the girls and have dreadlocks down to his backside.

Pop Will Itself frontman Clint Mansell was a Greebo Guru who drank like a fish and lived it large, having been turned onto music as a kid after watching Bowie on Top of the Pops.

His days of hedonistic revelry are now long gone. The Poppies disbanded in 1996 and Clint’s leather trousers are, presumably, in storage.

But that didn’t mark the end of his story and the most remarkable event in the 2016 arts year was his return to the West Midlands. Mansell reinvented himself as the composer of movie soundtracks and now leads a successful and creatively-fulfilling life in the USA.

His credits include Pi, The Fountain, Moon, Smokin’ Aces, Requiem for a Dream, The Wrestler, Doom, Black Swan and High-Rise. He is the go-to man for discerning directors like Darren Aronofsky, while even Madonna has invited him round to her place to talk about possible collaborations.

Mansell received a hero’s welcome when he returned to Birmingham’s Symphony Hall earlier this year with a brilliant string group. Playing songs from his most notable film scores, he moved an audience that seemed to comprise anyone who had ever met him, been in a band, promoted a gig or written about his career. Grown men were moved to tears – silent ones, of course – as Mansell played a remarkably moving show.

His performance wasn’t the only highlight of a remarkable year in arts and culture. Former Shrewsbury School pupil Tim Booth brought his band James to Birmingham and then Wolverhampton as they enjoyed a vintage year.

Their new work, The Girl At The End of The World, is as good as anything they’ve ever written – not bad for a band who have found a way to remain relevant and vital 34 years into their career.

Locally, Shropshire continued to punch above its weight as the county’s creatives came up with innovative projects that gave them the chance to shine.

The three-day Shrewsbury Literature Festival was a case in point, featuring best-selling authors, storytellers, performers and poets from across the UK in November.

Eleven venues participated as festival chair Susan Caroline, of Pengwern Books, marshalled the talents at her disposal to provide a platform for authors who have been on best-seller lists for many years. A compatible spring event focusing on poetry, the Wenlock Poetry Festival continues to thrive just ten miles away. It featured the best of contemporary poetry in Much Wenlock’s idyllic medieval streets inApril. Not without reason has it been described by the Poet Laureate Carol Ann Duffy as “the perfect place for poetry”.

Visual artists continue to thrive and the county’s Shropshire Hills Art Week showcased the best art from the Shropshire Hills during summer.

Painters, sculptors and ceramicists who live out their creative dreams by painting wonderful landscapes, creating beautiful jewellery, taking atmospheric photos and building stunning pots were given the chance to meet new patrons. Many work in barns, lofts, garden sheds and on kitchen tables carving magnificent stone sculptures, fusing fabulous glass or making comfortable furniture.

Amateurs in Shropshire also made the most of opportunities to perform during 2016. The county is blessed with a vibrant local arts scene and dancers, actors, musicians and others create regular opportunities to perform. Supported by local arts centres, they invest hundreds of unpaid hours in productions that take the breath away. In doing so, they support the widely-held view that Shropshire is one of the most creative counties of all. Though the region does not benefit from substantial Government funding for arts – these days, who does – it produces consistently excellent work.

One of the most inspiring groups in the region is DASH, a disability-led visual arts organision that commissions exciting new work by disabled visual arts, as well as running workshops, mentoring artists and providing training.

Led by artistic director Mike Layward and operations director Paula Dower, it is a hugely important organisation that provides opportunities for creative self-fulfilment. The disabled frequently face barriers to the world of art – and DASH knocks those down. Of course, artists of all descriptions need a place to play, perform, produce and exhibit. And Shropshire has plenty that fit the bill. There are two major theatres – Theatre Severn, at Shrewsbury, and Oakengates Theatre @ The Place.

Both have hugely respected management teams that have programmed with considerable skill during the past year. They are both on the up, bringing high quality professional performers to the area and linking their venues with names that suit their respective areas.

And 2017 promises to be just as successful – Jason Donovan and homecoming hero Greg Davies are among the big names who’ll be passing through.

Smaller venues also thrive including The Hive, Festival Drayton Centre, Broseley Community Centre, Ludlow Assembly Rooms and Bridgnorth Theatre On The Steps.

By Andy Richardson