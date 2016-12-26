Slade star Dave Hill set to reveal all in autobiography

Slade guitarist Dave Hill is looking to raise more than £30,000 so he can release his autobiography.

Using online crowd-funding platform unbound.com, the 70-year-old musician has already raised 40 per cent of his target as he plans to release Dave Hill: My Story in 2017.

Various packages are available for customers to buy the book ranging from £10 to £200. For £10, the customer get ‘an e-book only, with your name listed in the back plus access to Dave’s shed.’

The £200 Deluxe Plus package gets you a signed, numbered, slipcased edition of the book with a set of six signed prints, four badges and plectrum, a rare Slade single, a vintage backstage pass and a copy of a set list from a famous Slade gig.

Read a review of Slade's recent gig in Bilston Slade back in Black Country for 50th anniversary gig - PICTURES and REVIEW of show at Robin 2 Club, Bilston

From Wolverhampton, Hill wrote on Unbound: "It seems the right time to finally to share my story with you.

“I’ve got plenty of funny tales but also some others which show that my life hasn’t been all rock ‘n’ roll.

"Most of all, I wanted to tell it as it is, and tell it my way, that’s why I’m publishing my book with Unbound.

"Slade had some great years but fashions change and the break-up of the original band was heartbreaking. I thought that would be it for me.

"I battled through depression and got over a stroke, and decided to carry on doing the thing which I do best: I went back on the road with Slade.

"I’ve seen more of the world, and more fans, in the last twenty-five years than I did when the band were at their most famous.

"I’ll always be the boy from Wolverhampton, where I still live, with my wife of over forty years, surrounded by my kids and grandkids."

Born in Devon, the son of a mechanic, he moved with his parents to Penn, when he was a year old. There he attended Springdale Junior school and Highfields Secondary school.

He originally played with drummer Don Powell in a band called The Vendors, whose name was then changed to The N’ Betweens.

The pair then met bass player Jimmy Lea and singer Noddy Holder, whereafter Slade was born. Slade finally split up in 1991, but Hill decided to carry the group.

In November 2016, Hill announced the upcoming 2017 release of his autobiography through Unbound, subject to reaching its online pledge target.

Visit unbound.com/books/dave-hill for more information