New Years Eve 2016: Where to celebrate in Wolverhampton, Birmingham and the rest of the Midlands

It's time for the biggest party of the year - New Years Eve. If you haven't decided where to fill yourself with buffet food and champagne to count down to 2017, here in the Midlands we have a perfect selection of themed parties to wave goodbye to 2016.

The Oscars New Years Eve Party - The Chameleon, Birmingham

Get ready to walk the red carpet for a night of glitz and glamour at The Chameleon cocktail bar's Oscars-themed New Years Eve Party.

Arrive and enter on the red carpet, receiving a glass of champagne of arrival before enjoying a three-course meal, live entertainment, and Oscar-style awards for various categories such as most glamorous, table of the night and more.

For more information, click here

Magical Lantern Festival - Botanical Gardens, Birmingham

The Magical Lantern Festival is a spectacular fusion of art, heritage and culture - perfect for a unique New Year experience.

Visitors will follow a trail around Botanical Gardens and explore amazing giant lanterns, which represent Xmas, traditional Chinese culture and the amazing 2000-year heritage of Lantern Festivals.

Visitors will see some of the most artistic and beautifully constructed lantern installations outside of China. The lanterns represent and celebrate Xmas and Chinese culture and heritage.

The festival has a range of international food and beverage vendors and festival merchandise will also be available to purchase as a memento of your experience.

For more information, click here

New Years Eve Party - The Planet Nightclub, Wolverhampton

For fans of all-things alternative, head to one of Wolverhampton's leading night clubs - Planet.

Open from 10pm until 6am with two floors of music, Planet boasts cheap drinks offers and a friendly, lively atmosphere to see in the New Year.

For more information, click here

The Annual New Years Eve Party - The Giffard Arms, Wolverhampton

The annual Giffard Arms New Years Eve Party returns - promising to be bigger and better than ever.

The event features a jam-packed line-up of live entertainment including DJ Bratley, DJ Foz, DJ Riki, DJ John Silver and headline act White Tyger.

On top of this you can also grab yourself some bubbly, party poppers and pizza.

For more information, click here

New Years Eve Experiences - Resorts World, Birmingham

If you can't quite decide what you want to do for New Years Eve, head to Resorts World in Birmingham for an array of experiences.

Celebrate a stylish New Year’s Eve at High Line and immerse yourself in the glamour of 1920s New York with their Prohibition Party. On arrival please use secret password `Speakeasy`.

Celebrate a vibrant new year at The World Bar with a party complete with live band and party props.

Celebrate a sensational new year at Robata with delicious food and great views of the fireworks.

Celebrate a bubbly new year at Bottega Prosecco Bar. Experience the many flavours of Venetian cuisine with a feast of Italian small plates, enjoy a complimentary glass of prosecco and spectacular fireworks display, then dance your way into 2017 with a live DJ.

From 8pm until 3am The Sky Bar will host an exclusive VIP masquerade evening celebrating in decadent style.

Cocktails on arrival will be followed by a complimentary glass of prosecco to toast the new year at midnight, whilst guests can take in breathtaking views of the Resort's firework display.

This event is by invitation only, but limited tickets may become available.

For more information, click here

Northern Soul, Mod and Motown All-Nighter - The Night Owl Retro Club and Bar, Digbeth

After the roaring success of last New Year’s Eve The Night Owl Retro Club and Bar has decide to bring you another soulful New Year’s Eve party to remember.

The event features DJs playing Northern Soul, Motown, Mod, funky stuff, Ska and more all night long.

The venue can only hold 250, so it promises to be an intimate affair.

For more information, click here

Magic Door NYE - The Abyss at Boxxed, Birmingham

To bring in the New Year Birmingham's Magic Door will be turning one of their most expansive regular haunts, Boxxed, into a mysterious, deep sea, underwater, playground.

Away from the production, there will be secret guest DJs and residents Maxxi Soundsystem, Jukes of Hazard & Deano Ferrino and more.

The event is three rooms, including a disco caravan, of music spread over a sprawling warehouse with a real Magic Door.

For more information, click here

NYE Aspen Apres Ski Party - Gas Street Social, Birmingham

Join Gas Street Social for a NYE Aspen Apres Ski Party.

Log cabins, #socialselfiebooth (with dress up basket), wolf skins, ski jump ice luge and more will be in-store for this warm and cosy New Years Eve event.

Gas Street Social have two packaged on offer - social and dining - with dining including a four course gala dinner.

For more information, click here

70s, 80s and 90s Club Classics Family Disco - The Arena, Aldridge

For a fun night out for all the family visit the Arena in Aldridge for a disco spanning the decades.

Remember New Years Eve parties gone by with club classics from the 70s, 80s and 90s throughout the night.

For more information, click here

Word of Mouth Black and White Party - Perton Golf Club, Wolverhampton

For a glamorous New Year look no further than Word of Mouth's Black and White Party at Wolverhampton's Perton Golf Club.

The evening boasts music from funk, soul, disco to full on club classics from DJs DJ Stuart Ojelay, Tom Blackwell, Rob Cook and live artists.

VIP tickets on sale offers groups the choice of a bottle of vodka or two bottles of prosecco, table service all night and canapes for ten people.

For more information, click here

The 12th Hour - Starworks, Wolverhampton

Celebrate New Years Eve on The 12th Hour with Starworks and be prepared to be taken on a special 3D experience. With 3D visuals and a brand new live show.

Expect Tom Zanneti & Ko Kane, DJ SKT, Solardo, Jacky, Tobias & Blind Motive for live music at the event.

The event spans across 3 themed areas: The Warehouse, Tech Factory and The Bunker all championing unique styles of music.

Street food will also be on offer as well as a top-secret afterparty to be announced.

For more information, click here

New Years Eve Comedy and Party - The Comedy Loft, Birmingham

Start the New Year off with fits of belly laughter at Birmingham's Comedy Loft.

With a lineup featuring the likes of Ray Peacock, Stephen Bailey, Ivan Brackenbury and Tom Stade this event is sure to raise the roof.

Food and drink will be available at the event all night.

For more information, click here

Dead Famous Fancy Dress Party - Newhampton Inn, Wolverhampton

Dig out your best fancy dress costumes for a jam-packed event in the quaint Newhampton Inn.

Enjoy live music from Urban Roots and Wolf Slang, Burlesque, a buffet and more to be announced.

For more information, click here

Glitter Ball - Popworld, Wolverhampton

Party like a pop star with Popworld's massive New Years Eve Glitter Ball.

Enjoy all things glizs and glam, sprinkled with lots of glitter - including the drinks in this fast-selling event.

For more information, click here

New Years Eve Celebrations - Drayton Manor, Staffordshire

Whether you want family fun or a more adult setting, Drayton Manor has a New Years Eve events for all.

Their family celebration features entertainment from their resident DJ with a drinks reception and dunner.

The Gala Dinner includes a cocktail and canape reception followed by dinner.

Drayton Manor are also offering discount hotel rates for those looking to stay the night.

For more informaion, click here

New Years Eve celebrations - Alton Towers

This year, Alton Towers is offering three different New Years Eve celebrations suitable to everyone's tastes.

Ma Garritta's Carobbean Countdown offers family fun with a Caribbean vibe as you are greeted with a cocktail on arrival and a three course buffet in Flambo's restaurant. A choice of entertainment is on offer in the Atrium, Ma Garritta's Bar and the Waterpark. You also receive two days theme park entry, two days waterpark entry and overnight accomodation in a Beachcomber Room in the Splash Landings Hotel.

Sir Algenon's New Year Extravaganza offers a quirky yet sophisticated experience with a glass of prosecco on arrival and a three course dinner.

As well as the above entertainment and entry tickets you are also offered overnight accomodation in an Explorer Room in the Alton Towers Hotel,

The New Years Eve Gala Dinner offers fine food and premium family entertainment with a pre-dinner drink in Sir Algenon's Lounge, a five coyrse set dinner and coffee.

Entertainment includes a pre-dinner show, live band, a DJ and the above park entry tickets and accommodation.

For more information, click here

Alice in Wonderland - The Bohemian, Wolverhampton

Join Alice in her magical adventures as she tumbles through a winter wonderland at Wolverhampton's Bohemian bar.

Enjoy a complimentary Alice-themed cocktail upon arrival as well as canapes throughout the evening.

As the clock strikes midnight, a confetti cannon will mark the occasion to bring in the New Year in style.

For more information, click here

New Years Eve Masquerade - Annexe, Birmingham

Celebrate the arrival of 2017 in the high-society merriment of Renaissance Venice at Birmingham's Annexe.

Mask your identity and proceed to drink, dine and socialise in sophisticated style.

You will be greeted with a glass of champagne and canapes on arrival, a 7 course tasting menu as well as champagne and live music at midnight.

For more information, click here

New Years Eve 2016 - Moddershall Oaks, Stafford

Welcome 2017 with Moddershall Oaks black tie event and banquet.

Enjoy a champagne reception, a 6 course banquet, live entertainment and a spectacular firework display at midnight.

On arrival you will be greeted with champagne and an all-night bar.

For more information, click here

Lucha Libre - Bodega, Birmingham

Say adios to 2016 with a spicy dinner in your belly and a tequila in your hand at Birmingham's Bodega.

On arrival you will be greeted with a welcome cocktail and a party atmoosphere with resident DJs playing funk, soul, Latin and more for fiesta-style party vibes.

Dining options are also available that include a South American 3 course dinner and a cocktail of your choice.

For more information, click here

New Years Eve Band Night - Acton Suite, Stafford

Enjoy a night of live music and merriment bringing in the New Year at Stafford's Acton Suite.

Start with a welcome glass of Champagne, followed by gourmet six-course dinner with coffee and then dance the night away to live music.

Residential packages are also available.

For more information, click here

The New Year's Eve Burlesque Show - The Royal Pug, Wolverhampton

Celebrate New Year's Eve in The Royal Pug's Gin Palace upstairs - with entertainment from fab local Burlesque dancer, performer and singer Titine LaVoix.

As well as this, enjoy champagne and canapes on arrival.

For more information, click here