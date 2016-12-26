PUBLISHED: December 26, 2016 9:00 am Abba Classics coming to Birmingham

Some of the greatest pop hits of all time will feature when ABBA Classics visits Birmingham Town Hall on Wednesday.

Pete Harrison will conduct the London Concert Orchestra as he is joined by performers Annie Skates, Emma Kershaw, Dean Collison and David Combes as well as guest singers Capital Voices.

Venue spokeswoman Rebecca Homer said: “Put on your dancing shoes and get ready to party with a fabulous line-up of West End singers and the London Concert Orchestra as they perform record-breaking ABBA hits from I Have a Dream to Dancing Queen.”

The show will feature classics like SOS, Waterloo, Voulez Vous, Mamma Mia, The Name Of The Game, The Winner Takes It All, Dancing Queen, I Have A Dream, I Do I Do I Do and Money Money Money.