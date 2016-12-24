Social media divided over 'offensive' Uprawr poster

A poster for a nightclub’ s Christmas Eve party – featuring a cartoon of two women tied up – has been labelled ‘disgusting’ and offensive.

The poster, for the Uprawr club night at The Asylum in Birmingham tonight, is based around a cartoon of two naked blonde women tied up in bows and attached to a Christmas tree, with one wearing a tag reading ‘Jack’.

After sharing the poster on Facebook, organisers have faced criticism, while others have shown their support.

One post from Matt Palmistry reads: “Were these women kidnapped and held against their will to be given to men in the morning? That’s pretty messed up.”

When asked by another Facebook user if he was aware that the poster was a cartoon rather than a photograph, Mr Palmistry replied: “I think it’s more so the message of objectification and the fact the women are clearly being held against their will.”

One poster, Nav Soroya, wrote: “Are you kidding me with this advertising? Sick, disgusting, creepy. It sends out the complete wrong message to your young crowd.”

In a reply which was later deleted, Curtis Gott, who runs the club night, wrote: “This artwork is years old, we used it ages ago and nobody cared then.”

It was later reported by Bethan Lovatt that she had held a conversation with Mr Gott, who had come to an agreement that the club would not be releasing any more similar artwork.