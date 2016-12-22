Liam Payne turns Santa with hundreds of presents for poorly children at New Cross Hospital

One Direction star Liam Payne got into the Christmas spirit by donating hundreds of gifts to children in hospital.

Bushbury-born Liam contacted Wolverhampton's New Cross Hospital earlier this week to arrange the present drop and the gifts arrived on cue yesterday afternoon.

However what is inside will remain a secret until they are opened on Christmas Day.

Leanne Bood, charity coordinator at Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust which runs the hospital, said: “I got a call from someone who works with Liam asking if it was okay for the gifts to be delivered.

"Of course I was delighted to and we set about arranging it. We just want to say a huge thank you to Liam for this wonderful gesture and also to everyone who has helped the charity this past year.”

New Cross patient Mohammed was among the first youngsters to notice the presents.

The trust stated that Liam, whose popstar girlfriend Cheryl Fernandez-Versini is believed to be pregnant, may be invited to New Cross in the new year so staff can say thank you in person.

A spokesman added: “He has not visited himself but I know the invitation for him is going out in the new year.

“The nurses on the ward estimate there are a few hundred presents.

"They don’t know what they are yet because they’re all wrapped and they’re keeping them for Christmas Day, all they know is they are a range of gifts for boys and girls aged 0 to 18.”