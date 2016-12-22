Christmas 2016: Get jingle bells ringing with a Christmas suit

Cat calls, wolf whistles – two things someone like me never has to worry about when walking through public places.

I don’t have long flowing lock, long and slender legs, nor am I a member of the fairer sex.

But pass me a Christmas suit, and oh the tables get turned!

This was no ordinary suit.

Bright red jacket, trousers and tie decorated with Christmas trees, mistletoe and Santa sleighs. Designers Opposuit want their suits to stand out from the crowd and make a bold statement – not half!

It may have been Christmas jumper day, but boy did I stick out as I braved the outside, stepping out into Wolverhampton city centre from the safety of the Express & Star’s offices.

And it took only 10 seconds before the word ‘sexxxxxy’ rang in my ears from a young passer-by. ‘Smoooooth’, ‘nice suit’ and ‘look at him’ followed as a I thought about a quick U-turn.

But it was too late. I could not accept defeat, I had to be strong, be bold.

Back straight, chin up, I looked my potential abusers in the eyes and slowly, just slowly, I grew in confidence.

I thought this must be what it is like to wear a Manchester United top, have a Mohican or wear make-up.

Turning into Dudley Street I even started to get some admiring looks. People stopped and asked me where I got the suit from, even asking what material I used so ‘my wife can make the same one’.

I was growing bigger with every step.

Eventually I felt confident enough to speak to people in the street, ask for the time and buy chocolate. Yes, I still got dodgy looks and the odd frown, but overall people looked at me, smiling, wanting to talk to me. Out with the black and grey work suit, and in with the bright, stylish suits? Maybe not quite yet.

Opposuits first appeared two years ago in Amsterdam when its Holiday Range was worn at the Grammys by chat show host Jimmy Kimmel.

The trend has steadily grown with the range now available in Selfridges in Birmingham. The OppoSuits are a collection of two-piece suits and matching tie with bags of character. Designs range from Pac Man to Star Wars.

Founder Jelle van der Zwet said: “We are extremely pleased that an iconic department store such as Selfridges has joined us as a retail partner.” General manager of Selfridges Birmingham, Sam Watts said: “We’ve all seen how the Christmas onesie and novelty Christmas jumpers swept across the UK, creating countless, fun, viral photos. The Christmas suit is the next stage. You will truly stand out from the crowd at any Christmas party.

Opposuits are available in the Birmingham store now.

The suits range from a UK size 36 – 46 and prices start from £60.