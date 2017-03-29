Walsall nursery ordered to improve by Ofsted

A Walsall nursery has been told to improve after failings were uncovered by the education watchdog.

In a damning report, inspectors claimed staff at Banana Moon Day Nursery were concentrating on 'completing paper instead of engaging and interacting with children'.

Ofsted has rated the Ida Road nursery as requires improvement, describing teaching as 'variable' and stating that staff don't manage mealtimes efficiently enough.

According to the report, compiled after an inspection in February, a lack of observations and assessments meant that children at the nursery are 'not supported to make the best possible progress'.

The nursery currently has 31 children on its books.

Inspector Amanda Tompkin said: "Staff do not gather enough information about children's existing skills and development when they first start at the nursery.

"At times, staff concentrate on domestic tasks and completing paperwork instead of engaging and interacting with children.

"Weaknesses within the use of observations and assessments mean that children are not supported to make the best possible progress.

"Mealtimes are not organised effectively which results in children sitting for a length of time before the food arrives and then waiting for serving dishes containing parts of their meal to be passed from other tables."

The inspection is the nursery's first, as it was registered last year.

It currently employs 10 members of staff and supports a number of children who speak English as an additional language.

The Ofsted report rates the nursery as requires improvement in terms of effectiveness of leadership, quality of teaching, personal development and outcomes for children.

Positive points were also raised by inspectors, including the fact that communication skills were worked on properly and that parents had said they are happy with the service provided.

Ms Tompkin said: "Staff in the baby room model children's emerging speech effectively.

"They interact well with them, repeating and reinforcing new words. This helps to develop children's communication skills. Parents are happy with the service provided by the nursery.

"They say that they are kept informed about how their children spend their time and express how their children enjoy attending."

The nursery was unavailable for comment.