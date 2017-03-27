Penkridge Middle School praised in 'good' Ofsted visit

A Staffordshire school with more than 400 pupils has passed its latest Government inspection with flying colours.

Ofsted visited Penkridge Middle School on February 28 and March 1 and have now subsequently rated it ‘Good’ in every area.

Inspectors listed a whole host of strengths including leadership from the headteacher and other school bosses, pupil progress and the level of teaching.

Their report said: “Specialist-subject teaching in all years means that pupils make particularly strong progress in subjects beyond English and mathematics.

“Consequently, pupils are academically very well prepared when they move on to high school. Relationships are strong across the school.

"Teachers know their pupils well and pupils like and trust their teachers. Teachers have good subject knowledge.

"They explain concepts well and they ask questions that help pupils think hard and develop a good understanding of their work.”

The report added: “Pupils behave well in lessons and at other times of the day. They are polite, friendly and courteous to each other and to adults.

"The wide array of enrichment and leadership opportunities contributes extremely well to pupils’ self-confidence.

The one area the school was told to target was to raise standards in English and mathematics in key stage 2. The latest report means the school keeps its Good rating from when it was last inspected in 2013.