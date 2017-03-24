Three 'inadequate' schools face being turned into academies

Three underperforming schools have been told they are in line to become academies by the Government.

King Edward VI High School in Stafford, Brewood C of E Middle School, in Brewood, and Dosthill Primary School, in Tamworth, have all been hit with Directive Academy Orders.

Staffordshire County Council and school governors must now provide a timetable outlining how improvements will be made. Issues at the schools will be discussed at the county council’s schools forum meeting on Monday.

County Councillor Ben Adams, cabinet member for learning and skills, said the council had also issued the schools with a financial warning notice as a matter of procedure.

He said: “Whenever any school converts to an academy, we issue a financial warning notice.

“This is just to remind the school they need to follow normal financial regulations, and allows us to monitor their finances to ensure they are kept in check up to the point of conversion.

“This is purely a precautionary measure and has no implications for any school’s finances – we do this a matter of process to all schools that are converting to an academy.”

Last month, the Express & Star revealed ‘weak’ teaching had been criticised by Ofsted inspectors in a report on King Edward VI High School, which was given a rating of ‘inadequate’.

Brewood Middle School was also given an inadequate rating and Ofsted found a catalogue of failings when it visited the school over two days in December 2016 – but the school has now appealed the verdict.

Dosthill Primary School was rated inadequate after inspectors declared: “Leaders do not ensure that teaching is consistently good across the school.”

Executive headteacher David Swift said “The support we have had from parents and the community since the Ofsted inspection has been excellent.

“I am delighted parents view the quality of provision at the school so positively.

“In January we commissioned an Independent Review of Safeguarding. This was carried out by Lichfield Diocese Safeguarding team. The report highlighted the school is fully compliant with all safeguarding issues. All other issues raised by Ofsted have now been addressed.”