Call for new sponsor at failing Wednesfield school after scathing inspection

Council bosses will ask government officials to intervene at a failing Wolverhampton school and replace its current sponsors.

Wednesfield High Academy was branded inadequate by Ofsted inspectors last month, who said security checks were chaotic, some pupils live in fear of bullying and teachers struggle to control classes.

The school in Lichfield Road, which has 884 pupils and 141 sixth-formers, was put into special measures.

It is currently run by Education Central Multi Academy Trust within the University of Wolverhampton.

But Wolverhampton council has revealed it will write to the government's Regional Schools Commissioner asking them to consider new sponsors.

A spokesman for the council said: “We are working with the Academy sponsor to raise standards at the school.

“This also involves liaising with the Regional Schools Commissioner as academies are autonomous, and therefore outside the jurisdiction of the City of Wolverhampton Council.”

"Given the current situation at Wednesfield High Academy following its recent Ofsted inspection, and the need to raise standards and outcomes for students, the City of Wolverhampton Council will be writing to the Regional Schools Commissioner to ask for her to consider the re-brokering of the academy to an alternative sponsor.

“Academies are autonomous, and therefore outside the jurisdiction of the City of Wolverhampton Council, but national guidance permits the Regional Schools Commissioner to intervene where she believes action must be taken to raise standards.

“The council is therefore asking her to use these powers with regard to Wednesfield High Academy.

“We believe rebrokering Wednesfield High Academy with new academy sponsors would be in the best interests of the school, its students, their families and the local community.”

Bosses at the Education Central Multi Academy Trust said they were ‘disappointed’ the council had decided to appeal to the commissioner without discussing it with them first.

A spokesman said: “When the trust inherited the school from local authority control it was in a poor position and was already in special measures.

“It takes time to turn around a school in such a position and embed the necessary changes to bring about improvement.

“We have a clear plan in place for the way forward and we are working closely with the Regional Schools Commissioner to implement this plan.

“The trust is currently in the process of recruiting a new headteacher. The senior leadership team and the trust will continue to provide the strategic direction and support for the future during this time.”

Wednesfield High Academy’s latest Ofsted inspection took place on January 10 and 11, when the school was rated inadequate in all five areas in which it was assessed.

The scathing report revealed half the children surveyed by inspectors think bullying is a problem with some saying they do not feel safe.

The school was also found to be excluding pupils on a regular basis but failing to record them.