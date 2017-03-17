Paralympian gold medallist thrills pupils at Dudley primary school

Pupils struck gold when Paralympian and gold medal athlete Jonathan Peacock stopped by at their school.

Jonathan, an English sprint runner and amputee, won gold at the 2012 Summer Paralympics and 2016 Summer Paralympics, representing Great Britain in the T44 men’s 100 metres event.

The visit to Kates Hill Primary School in Dudley was organised by BT after the school won a national competition which saw the youngsters highlight the benefits of superfast broadband.

The school’s entry was then randomly selected from hundreds submitted by schools across the country.

Jonathan said: “It’s been absolutely fantastic to meet all of the kids, they’ve asked me all sorts of questions.

“One of the children asked about my dog and what breed it is which was very cool.

"I was also speaking to one of the teachers and a lot of the children do around a mile worth of walking everyday which is awesome.

"Even if it’s just doing something small every day or a 15 to 20 minute walk so it’s great that a lot of schools are trying to become more active.

“It’s very important to have an active lifestyle but it seems like everyone is working hard to get close to that.”

Teacher Kevin Orchard said: “It’s been a very successful day and the children were thrilled to meet Jonnie.

“They talked to him about keeping healthy and fit and how technology can be used in keeping fit and general movement.”