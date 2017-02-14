New England cricket captain Joe Root to speak to Wolverhampton students

New England Test cricket captain Joe Root is set to share his sporting expertise with University of Wolverhampton students this week.

The 26 year old – who was named the Three Lions’ Test captain yesterday – is due to speak at the university’s City and Walsall campuses on Thursday.

The visit has come about through the University of Wolverhampton sponsoring Sheffield Collegiate Cricket Club – where Root, and former England skipper Michael Vaughan began their careers.

Officials have put Sheffield down as a key recruitment area and are aiming to boost the university’s presence in the city.

Root scored more than 1,000 Test runs in 2016 and is recognised as one of the best batsmen in the world.

He has succeeded Alastair Cook – who resigned last week after more than four years in the role – as Test captain.

Root has made the step-up from vice-captain and Ben Stokes, 25, will serve as his deputy.

Root’s tenure will begin at Lord’s on July 6 with the first of four Tests against South Africa.

Then there’s a three-match series against the West Indies.

After that Root will lead England’s defence of the Ashes which gets underway at the Gabba in Brisbane on November 23.