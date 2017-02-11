Parking on pavements, islands and zig-zag lines: Outcry over school road safety

Parking around two Black Country schools has been described as ‘an accident waiting to happen’ by campaigners, with councillors now handing flyers to motorists declaring ‘Don’t Plonk It - Park It!’.

Vehicles left around islands, on pavements, and blocking dropped kerbs are just some of the bad examples of parking seen near Wednesbury’s Albert Pritchard Infant School on Crew Road and Wood Green Junior School on Hobs Road.

This week Councillor Elaine Costigan, Councillor Peter Hughes and Councillor Pam Hughes have been handing out the flyers to motorists.

And Sandwell Council’s CCTV car joined them on Monday to catch culprits.

They had been prompted into action in the area by Crew Road resident and parent of two Jenny Logan, who has been ‘outraged’ at the behaviour of other parents when dropping off and picking up children.

Mrs Logan, mother to Hannah, aged 10, and six-year-old Ethan, regularly walks to both schools with her youngsters and friend’s children.

She said: “It is not safe crossing the roads. Cars are parked everywhere so you can’t see. It is an accident waiting to happen.

She added: “As fast as you tell them to go, there will be others who will just come and park in the same places.”

“Cars park on the zig-zag lines outside the school entrances, and all around the island in the middle of the road. A lorry had to go around the parked cars to turn.

“They are parking where the kerbs are dropped, blocking the way for wheelchairs and pushchairs.”

Mrs Logan wanted schools to stagger times when parents can drop off their children. “They said they are going to try letting parents drop off children 15 minutes before lessons start as opposed to five minutes before, to give us more of a window.

“I don’t know if that will make enough of a difference but it’s a start.”

Councillor Costigan said: “Walking up and down we saw lots of bad parking, but they all moved when we told them to. They weren’t aggressive. They need to know how dangerous it is. The campaign has only really got going this week, but we have made a good start.”

Councillor Costigan added that they will continue handing out the flyers outside other schools, with parking around St Marys Catholic Primary School on Beaumont Road also flagged up as a concern.

Neither school was available for comment.