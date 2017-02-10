Mum seeks answers over autistic nine-year-old's school exclusion

After three good years, Jack Hopwood has recently been repeatedly excluded from his school in Cannock Chase. His mother wants to know why.

“I feel like they are trying to get rid of him.”

Those are the words of a distraught mother-of-three who has criticised a primary school for repeatedly excluding her nine-year-old autistic son.

Jack Hopwood has had three good years at Five Ways Primary School in Heath Hayes, Cannock Chase, but things have gone downhill since he was suspended over an incident involving a class Christmas card list in December, say his parents.

Now, after several bouts of exclusion, his mum Sarah Hopwood, aged 30, is at the end of her tether claiming teachers have changed their approaches to handling Jack’s behaviour. While his grandfather John Shaw, aged 62, is so incensed he has demonstrated outside the school.

Mrs Hopwood, who works at Fineline Windows in Burntwood, told the Express & Star: “I totally know Jack is not the easiest child to handle in the world and his autism is challenging. I am not disputing that at all. But handled correctly he is manageable.”

Jack was diagnosed with high functioning autism three years ago but has still managed to progress in school up to September.

“He relies on a strict routine which does not change,” said Mrs Hopwood.

She said Jack was excluded for the first time after refusing to give a list of class names to teachers who thought he was not allowed to have it.

The youngster was also accused of threatening behaviour with safety scissors although Mrs Hopwood said he threw them across a desk when asked for them.

Throughout January Jack came home multiple times after verbal warnings, while he has also been excluded numerous times. “It was like a switch,” said Mrs Hopwood.

“He suddenly started getting all of these warnings for stuff he can’t help.

“That’s when I started to feel they just want to get rid of him.”

Headteacher Rachel Mander said: “The staff at Five Ways work very hard to meet the needs of all the pupils regardless of age, aptitude or ability.

"For those pupils who have special educational needs we closely follow the advice given by the local authority specialists.

“This often includes modifying teaching approaches and providing additional one-to-one support for pupils in lessons and at other times of the school day.

"We are an inclusive school and care deeply for all our children and we strive to work in partnership with parents to secure the best possible outcomes for all.

“However, we cannot allow any child to disrupt their own learning and that of others. Upholding safety and welfare of all pupils and staff is paramount.

“Endeavouring to ensure the highest possible academic achievement for all children is at the heart of our school.”