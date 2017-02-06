Dudley primary school to reopen after heating trouble

A Dudley primary school, which caters for more than 500 pupils, was forced to shut due to heating problems today.

Sledmere Primary School, off Buffery Road, announced the closure on its website and Facebook page.

School chiefs have confirmed the school will be back open as normal tomorrow.

On a statement on Facebook, headteacher Damian Ward, said: “Unfortunately we have problems with the heating system this morning and due to the temperature in the school we have been forced to close the school and send the children home.”