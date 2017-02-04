Project aims to help more children to get reading across the West Midlands

A charity in the Black Country which helps to get children reading is looking to double the number of youngsters it supports to meet growing demand.

Beanstalk currently has 100 volunteers who hold sessions with more than 300 school pupils, but is on the lookout for dozens of extra helpers.

In the West Midlands, it’s estimated that there are 8,000 pupils below the expected standards for reading and writing.

As well as reading, volunteers play educational games and help children improve their conversational skills during one-to-one sessions at schools.

Michelle Searle of Beanstalk, said: “We are currently looking to recruit 100 new volunteers across the Midlands , Staffordshire, Shropshire and Cheshire.

“We have vacancies for helpers in Sandwell, Dudley, Walsall and Wolverhampton.

“Our volunteers feel such satisfaction when they see the children they support, grow and develop with their support and find it a hugely rewarding role.

In order to expand our service and help more children learn to read, we need more volunteers.

“We are looking for people with a passion for reading who can give some time to help inspire the next generation of readers.

It would be fantastic if we could double the number of children we are currently supporting across the Black Country.”

Each volunteer is matched up with at least three youngsters at a primary school, who they support on a one-to-one basis.

The sessions build children’s confidence as well as their reading abilities and the charity says many pupils go on to flourish.

Beanstalk is also looking to work with businesses who can allow employees to support children in the area.

“Undertaking charity work is often a priority for businesses’ corporate responsibility programmes, so we would be more than happy to hear from anyone who would like to discuss the possibilities,” added Mrs Searle.

Call 0121 771 2922 to find out more.