Black Country set for first nature school to take learning outside the classroom

One of the first nature schools in the UK could be created in the Black Country.

Bosses from the Wildlife Trust have unveiled ambitious plans for the new school, which places an emphasis on outdoor learning.

The school, which will be in Smethwick, would be ran as an academy, and funded through the government.

It would be the among the first four in the country.

The local environment will be used a place for learning, using nature as a learning experience.

The school will be run by a head teacher and the exact location will be determined by to available sites and the local need for places once the application is approved.

Georgia Stokes, chief executive of The Wildlife Trust for Birmingham and the Black Country said: “Children’s connection to nature continues to decline.

"Rather than treating a visit to a natural space as a rare treat, we want to make nature the tool through which pupils learn every day.

“We plan to open a Nature School where it is needed and wanted. We’re talking to Sandwell Council and asking for feedback from the local community.

"We’re looking forward to working with parents, teachers and pupils to make this school a success.”

The Wildlife Trust believe children will benefit from learning in a natural setting and Smethwick is the ideal place to do so.

Gareth Morgan, people and wildlife manager at the Wildlife Trust, said: “We are especially keen to show how even within built up urban areas such as Smethwick, schools can take advantage of their local environment and provide quality access to nature for children wherever they live.”