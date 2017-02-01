MNA Digital gives school leaders the heads-up on internet marketing success

School leaders from across the region were given advice on digital marketing success when they took part in a workshop hosted by a Midlands leading agency.

MNA Digital welcomed 15 representatives from schools throughout the Black Country and Staffordshire to its head offices in Wolverhampton.

Visitors included representatives of Wolverhampton Girls High, Sandwell Academy, Brownhills School and Ellowes Hall in Dudley who attended the event held at the Express & Star.

The workshop was led by managing director Andy Hill, who explained the best ways for schools and academies to make the most of their digital marketing strategies.

Mr Hill talked the guests through latest developments in the ever-changing digital market as well as ways they can use social media to promote their organisations.

He also gave practical tips on how they can optimise their digital marketing without breaking the bank.

His advice also included using social media monitoring tools to keep track of what is being said about their school on Facebook and Twitter.