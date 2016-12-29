Dudley one of worst UK boroughs for pre-school children

Dudley has been named as one of the worst performing areas in England for the pre-school development of poor children.

Of 150 local authorities, Dudley featured in the top 10 of the worst performing for children eligible for free school meals, where less than half of poorer children reach a good level of development by the time they were aged five.

The new research shows children born into poorer families are falling behind their richer peers from age five.

The research also showed that for all children, the Midlands and the North continue to lag behind the rest of the country.

The analysis of official figures by the independent Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF), highlights how children’s life chances vary depending on where they live and the income of their parents.

Labour MP for Dudley North, Ian Austin, wants action from the government to 'make education a number one priority.'

He said: "How can it be that local youngsters are being let down so badly?

"I'll be talking to the council about these figures but I do think they are further evidence of the need to make education out number one priority, to give local kids a first class starting life and build a stronger economy too."

Helen Barnard, head of analysis at JRF, said: "If we are to make Britain work for everyone, we need to stop poverty in its tracks and give every child the best start in life.

"Poverty damages children’s progress and the attainment gap opens up as early as age five, before they start school.

"This research shows how poverty reaches every corner of the country.

"Children’s life chances are subject to a postcode lottery, where their prospects are harmed by where they are born and the income of their parents.

"These figures show stark divides across the country – not just in areas which traditionally struggle, but also wealthy ones, where poorer children fare particularly badly.

"Family stability and parental support are the bedrock of children’s lives, so what happens in the home matters, but high-quality childcare can make all the difference in helping poorer kids catch up and be ready to start school.”

JRF is calling on the Government to build on its childcare reforms by focusing on the quality of provision.

Helen Barnard added: "The government has committed £2 billion of new funding to childcare and it is encouraging the importance of early years is being recognised.

"The missing piece of the jigsaw is driving up quality and supporting areas where poorer children are falling behind.

"The government should go beyond its existing reforms by driving up the quality of childcare on offer around the country, which could be achieved for a fraction of the cost being used to expand provision.

"Otherwise we risk letting another generation of children fall behind."