SPONSORED: West Midlands joins Great British switch off

It’s the most spectacular – and unusual – light show on Earth. At 8.30pm on Saturday hundreds of British landmarks, from Buckingham Palace to Edinburgh Castle, will be plunged into darkness for the tenth anniversary of Earth Hour.

They’ll be joined by millions of homes, businesses and schools in more than 170 countries who will turn their lights off for 60 minutes in support of tackling climate change.

In total, more than six million people in the UK are expected to turn off their lights, with Birmingham Cathedral among more than 12,000 landmarks and national monuments worldwide signing up to take part in the environmental extravaganza.

Biggest Yet

Earth Hour started in Australia in 2007, with Britain joining in the following year. In 2016, over six million people in the UK took part. Supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, this year’s Earth Hour, organised by WWF, is set to be the biggest yet.

The Gherkin, London Eye and the OXO Tower will join in. Arsenal will switch off the lights at The Emirates Stadium, along with Brighton Pier, Aintree Racecourse, Windsor Castle, Clifton Suspension Bridge and Liverpool’s Radio City Tower.

Inspire millions

However, the initiative is not about how much energy is saved during the hour. Instead it’s a chance for Britain to unite, put the spotlight on climate change action and inspire people to live more sustainably.

The world is changing - fast - and now is a crucial time to show support for action on issues facing the planet.

It’s been the hottest year on record for the third year in a row and nearly 1 in 6 species are at risk of extinction from climate change.

By taking part you’ll send a strong message that you want action on climate change to protect the planet.

It’s easy to join in – just make sure your lights are out! You can also hold a bigger event to get your community involved. How about hosting a candlelit dinner, a quiz at your local pub or arranging a stargazing party and a night-time wildlife walk? To find out how you can make the most of Earth Hour 2017 visit wwf.org.uk/2017earthhour

You can spread the word online too by using the hashtag #EarthHourUK on all of your Twitter, Facebook and Instagram posts!