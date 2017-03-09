Wolverhampton Magazine bridal showcase this weekend

Whether you're planning a big, white wedding this summer or hoping for a small, intimate affair, Wolverhampton Magazine's bridal showcase is a great place to start planning your special day.

Come and meet our amazing suppliers at The Mount Hotel in Tettenhall this Sunday, between 11am and 3pm, and discover dream dresses for the bride and stylish suits for the groom.

Luxury classic cars will be on display outside the venue and photographers will put you in the picture about wedding photography. For those extra touches, our exhibitors are offering table decorations and tailored seating plans, personalised balloons and bespoke wedding invitations.

Since our inaugural event in 2012, the wedding fair has become a popular attraction in the city with more than 30 stands to browse in the stunning Great Hall and Mander Suite. New attractions this year include a photobooth experience in the events bar and the quirky Kibbles Keg mobile bar, converted from a horse box. Meanwhile, those with a sweet tooth might like to check out the new sweetie cart.

Naturally, the bride will want to look her best for her big day. For wedding hair ideas top stylists will be giving demonstrations plus bridal spa packages offer a great way to de-stress and prep body and mind for the big day.

So, make it a date and meet the magazine team at the Mount Hotel on March 11. Admission is free. And with just a few days to go keep up to date with who will be at the fair by following us on Twitter @WtonMagazine or our Facebook page.