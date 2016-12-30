Express & Star readers urged to add voice over costly threat to newspapers

Time is running out for readers to add their weight to the growing opposition to controversial legislation that will force newspapers to pay all legal costs on libel and privacy cases, regardless of the outcome.

If implemented, Section 40 of the Crime and Courts Act would mean any title that is not part of a Royal Charter-backed press regulator would have to pay both sides costs if they are taken to court – even if the claimants’ allegations are proved to be unfounded.

It is supported by former F1 boss Max Moseley, who funds new press regulator Impress under a Royal Charter.

The legislation could destroy the free press and lead to hundreds of local newspapers going out of business.

A Government consultation on Section 40 is set to end on January 10, after which Culture Secretary Karen Bradley will decide whether to press ahead with the law.

Keith Harrison, Editor of the Express & Star, said: “It is vital that as many readers as possible respond to the Government’s consultation on these draconian and grossly unfair proposals that could bring an end to regional papers.

“The Express & Star has been at the heart of the community since 1874, holding those in power to account and investigating issues that would otherwise remain hidden from the public eye.

“For us and all other regional newspapers to continue we need the support of our readers to help prevent this disaster for local democracy.”

Read more from Express & Star Editor KEITH HARRISON on why we need YOU to speak up for us now

Politicians from both sides of the political divide have criticised Section 40, including Labour frontbencher Sir Keir Starmer and Government Chief Whip Gavin Williamson.

South Staffordshire MP Mr Williamson said: “Section 40 will quite simply destroy and close so many local newspapers and actually, it doesn’t do what is required in terms of better regulation of the press.

“All it does is signify the destruction of many excellent local newspapers that are so important to their local communities.

“Keeping the local newspaper industry going is vital to our democratic process and is something we should all fight for.”

Sir Keir Starmer has described Section 40 as ‘an injustice’ and has called for a wider debate to find ‘the right regulatory framework’ for the media.

Most newspapers are regulated by IPSO, which has said it will not apply for a Royal Charter.

Doubts have been raised about the independence of Impress, given the regulator’s reliance on funding from press reform campaigner Mr Mosley’s family charity.

To see the Government’s consultation and to respond to it, visit www.gov.uk/government/consultations and take a look under November 1.