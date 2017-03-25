Wolves blog: A formidable partnership forming at Molineux

Ivan Cavaleiro’s return could not have come at a more welcome time.

Wolves’ upturn in form has coincided with Cavaleiro’s return from injury as they picked up two valuable away wins against Brentford and Fulham before the international break, writes Wolves blogger Tom Tracey.

After he suffered a knee injury in the loss to Norwich in January, Wolves managed only two wins from the nine games he missed.

But after a brief cameo appearance in the win over Rotherham, he has had a meaningful impact in the last two matches with a goal and an assist.

Helder Costa, like most of the Wolves team, suffered a dip in form throughout February. It is no coincidence this was when Cavaleiro was unavailable. Teams were stifling Costa’s attacking threat, which was Wolves’ only creative source.

Now Cavaleiro is back, teams cannot afford to overload defenders onto Costa. Alongside Ben Marshall and Andi Weimann, Wolves’ forward options are looking the best they have all season.

Costa has returned eleven goals and eleven assists, while Cavaleiro has provided five goals and five assists this season having played around half the amount of games. Both have provided two assists for each other.

The skilful Portuguese pair have only played four full matches together, and have only been on the pitch at the same time in 19 games, totalling 1111 minutes.

A large chunk of this came in December, when Paul Lambert started both players in all six games that month. Costa returned three goals and four assists, while Cavaleiro scored three and set up two.

Costa has started 33 games, coming off the bench six times. Cavaleiro, due to injury and a mixed start to his Wolves career, has only started 14 games, having been substituted on a further eleven times.

Incidentally, Cavaleiro has not played in a single game Costa hasn’t played in, though this is largely down to Costa only missing out in four games, and only one since September.

Wolves’ points-per-game total this season is around 1.2, having amassed 45 points in the 37 league games. Including the six cup matches Wolves have played, the total rises to 1.3.

When both players have started in games, Wolves have averaged 1.3 points per game. Games in which Costa has started and Cavaleiro has been brought on have averaged at 1.45 points per game, with just three losses in the eleven games.

Crucially, in the nine games Costa has played without Cavaleiro, Wolves managed just three wins, averaging a point per game – relegation form.

In order to achieve Championship safety this year, Wolves probably need another five to ten points.

With six of the last nine games at Molineux, Wolves need to find a way to break down the teams who come and sit back, a tactic they struggled against greatly.

The width and pace in the front four should give Wolves a better chance of success and hopefully help end the season on a high.

Whether, as clients of Jorge Mendes, Wolves’ last two record signings will be here next year is unclear. But had they been without them this season, it could be a whole lot uglier.