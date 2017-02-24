Wolves blog: Derby game against Birmingham City a chance to get things rolling once again

Wolves go from one Blues to another this weekend as Birmingham City visit Molineux in the host's fourth consecutive home game.

Wolves have not had the best time at Molineux during this spell, losing all three games. They're currently ranked 23rd out of all teams at home in the Championship, just a point better off than Wigan, writes Wolves blogger Tom Tracey.

They've also lost eight at home this season, the joint-most along with QPR, Rotherham and Wigan - they have played less games at home than any of these sides though, but it's still not great company.

Away from home Wolves are in a respectable 12th place, so it is clear where many of the problems lie.

Over the last ten matches, Wolves have picked up 13 points, compared to visitors Birmingham who've managed just six.

Away from St Andrew’s, Birmingham have won just three games this season - simply put, this will be a game of two teams who are struggling.

The decision to sack Gary Rowett and appoint Gianfranco Zola has been catastrophic for Birmingham. Rowett was sacked as they were on the brink of the play-off positions. They are now 18 points from the top six.

They are ten points above the relegation zone, so look unlikely to drop to League One. However, they do need to pick up points to guarantee their safety.

But Wolves need those points just as badly, if not more so. They do have two games in hand against three of the five teams below them, but that's no guarantee of more points given the club's current league form.

If the fans can recreate the atmosphere against Chelsea it will give Wolves an advantage – the stadium felt united during the cup clash, and was in fine voice.

Whilst it won’t be quite so full against Birmingham, if the crowd get behind the team as they did last weekend it can only help their cause.

When the stadium erupted into applause after Costa’s goal had sealed the tie for Chelsea, it felt like that infamous game against Southampton in Mick McCarthy’s first season, where the statistics and actual performance of Wolves merited nothing like a 6-0 thrashing.

The connection between the fans and the team at that point was great and that special bond was there again on Saturday.

Players such as Kortney Hause and George Saville gave their all and deserve a place in the team this Friday.

If Birmingham come to Molineux and sit deep, as Wigan and Newcastle both did, Wolves will likely find it hard to break them down.

This has been a huge weakness this season – when teams attack Wolves, the forwards’ pace is there to hit opponents on the break. But if Birmingham do set up defensively, Wolves must find a way to draw them out or get the ball wide and get around them.

Playing central long balls up to Bodvarsson simply does not work – he's not an aerial threat.

Lambert is aware of this problem, and there is no better time to start gaining points at Molineux than against their fellow Midlands rivals who are in a free-fall of their own.