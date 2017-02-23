Steve Bull: Let's see more Wolves pride against Birmingham City

Well, the lads gave their all against Chelsea, but it just wasn’t to be.

I thought they did us proud with their performance against one of the best teams in Europe. If that early George Saville chance goes in then you never what might have happened, writes Steve Bull.

For a good hour it was an even game between two good footballing sides before Chelsea’s extra quality shone through.

I think all the fans wanted was a ‘100 per cent’ performance and they got it.

You could tell they appreciated it by the reaction they gave them at the end – the team were applauded off.

And now it’s on to another big game against Blues tomorrow – another one to look forward to, but hopefully we get the right result this time.

Blues have had a terrible run of late, they’ve lost nine of their last 14 games.

But we don’t want to be hearing things like that do we – Wolves have a habit of helping a couple of times out over the years!

We’ve got to look to take advantage of their lack of confidence.

It’ll be really important to set the tone early on, like we did against Chelsea, and get on that front foot.

The last thing we need is to concede first and give Blues hope. It’s all about that first 20 minutes.

I get asked about the last-minute winner I scored against Blues more than most of the goals I scored in my career.

I still watch the video now and it puts hairs on the back of my

neck.

It’s a big derby and we’ll take a 3-2 win like in that game all day long – although maybe not leave it so late this time!