Wolves blog: The return of Michael Kightly blown out of proportion

Saturday saw the first return of one-time Wolves hero Michael Kightly after four and a half years.

Like so many other former players, he put the initial dagger into his former club by scoring the equaliser as Burton overcame Wolves 2-1 in injury time, writes Wolves blogger Tom Tracey.

He had been an unused substitute on the bench for Burnley against Wolves on two previous occasions, most recently last year.

Not much appears to have changed with ‘Kites’ apart from growing out the grade one haircut of his Wolves days.

So long has passed since that summer after the pitiful Premier League relegation.

The departure of key players Matt Jarvis and Steven Fletcher was always to be expected.

It felt more gutting to hear about Kightly’s departure than the others – he had been there from the near beginning of the McCarthy era and was one who was expected to lead the promotion charge.

He was a fan favourite and a player that was exciting with the ball, driving at full backs with the ability to put a good cross in or cut inside.

Although he stated it was with a “heavy heart”, many could not forgive him for leaving upon relegation after sticking with him through a lengthy injury process.

He essentially missed almost two years of football, playing only 33 Premier League games for the club in three seasons.

In the five and a half seasons he spent at Wolves, he will be most remembered for his contribution to the 2009 Championship title.

Along with many other players that year, he was in sparkling form and his eight goals and 19 assists were a superb return from the wing.

He initially signed for Wolves, on loan from fifth tier side Grays Athletic, before signing permanently for what was probably Mick McCarthy’s greatest value for money signing.

He was one of the figureheads of the ‘young and hungry’ group of players who helped create the feel-good atmosphere surrounding the club at the time.

After the game on the weekend, he said there's a lot Wolves fans don’t know about the circumstances that led to his departure in 2012.

It may well be true there was a reason other than Kightly’s desire to play Premier League football.

Even if there isn’t, now the dust has settled he should be remembered for what he did for the club.

Like many Wolves fans, I was shocked and upset when it was confirmed he was in talks with Stoke.

Perhaps if Wolves had faced Stoke in a cup the following season, there would be no debate about whether he deserves a rough reception from fans.

But the part he played in one of Wolves’ most successful seasons in recent history should not be forgotten.