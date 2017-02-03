Peter Rhodes: Locked in, yet happy

PETER RHODES on a medical surprise, Britain's anti-Trump hot spots and Star Wars versus real wars.

WORD of Mouth (Radio 4) came from Birmingham this week and explained how the Midland expression blarting, meaning to cry, came from the word bleating. What it didn't explain was the expression an old Brummie mate of mine would use to describe someone who was upset: "She was blartin' like Friday." Why Friday? Any ideas?

I REFERRED a few days ago to the Battle of Kohima which saved India from invasion by Japan in 1944, and which some historians consider as important as Stalingrad. How many people have ever heard of Kohima? A reader writes: “These days I reckon there is more chance of someone knowing about battles in Star Wars than real conflict like Kohima.”

WATCH: Battle of Kohima remembered on 70th anniversary

WELL, maybe not everyone. One reader says he attended a Sikh wedding in England where the walls of the wedding hall were covered with a mural depicting Kohima. The Sikhs remember.

THE scariest report of this week was surely the one about doctors communicating with patients suffering from locked-in syndrome. Totally paralysed, unable to flicker even an eyelid, the patients learned to indicate yes or no by brain-power, interpreted by new medical equipment. Being locked in, with your body useless but your mind fully active, sounds like the worst form of torture. And yet the four patients in the experiment all indicated that they were happy. I suppose patients may fear that if they admitted to being unhappy, they might be taken off life-support. But there is another explanation. Humans are an infinitely adaptable species. History shows they can ensure slavery, prison, National Service and concentration camps. And even when their quality of life looks pointless and utterly wretched to outsiders and you'd think they would welcome an end to it, humans cling on because, despite what the God-botherers tell us, any sort of life is better than death. The fact that these four have found some sort of contentment in the grip of a terrible syndrome is a testimony to the human spirit. It is good news for the rest of us, bad news for the euthanasia lobby.

THE most fascinating aspect about the online petition against a state visit for Donald Trump is the geographical breakdown. The areas with the highest rates of people signing the petition are London, Cambridge, Oxford, Glasgow and Edinburgh – pretty much identical to the results of last June's referendum on the European Union. If you're against Trump, you may well be against Brexit. And you're probably in a minority.

WE all make mistakes. There was no shame in a misspelt BBC News commentary which popped up on our screens this week referring to “grievious bodily harm.” But it was a little alarming that “grievious” was on screen for at least two hours and no-one in BBC News either noticed or corrected it.

YOU know how it is. Your car lets you down and you start looking at the used-car ads. I found a nice little runner which seemed excellent in all respects, except the number plate. It begins with an N, has an 0 in the middle and ends NCE. You see the problem?