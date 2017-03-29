COMMENT: Remainers - stop protesting and accept the Brexit reality

PM Theresa May has pulled the trigger on Article 50. But for many still hoping a ‘golden bullet’ will stop Brexit in its tracks, they need to take a reality check

So this is it, the point of no return. Today Britain takes the historic step towards a new future outside the European Union, writes Peter Madeley.

Theresa May’s triggering of Article 50 signals the start of a series of complex negotiations that will last for at least two years.

Dozens of issues will be debated in both Houses of Parliament, as 45 years worth of EU laws are torn up and reworked into new UK legislation.

It has been made abundantly clear by those in Brussels that once we are out, we are out for good. For some however, the fight for Britain to remain in the EU continues unabated.

People of a pro-Europe persuasion have been stuck with a conundrum since it became apparent that all efforts to block Article 50 had fallen by the wayside.

Court cases have come and gone; peers have had their moment of grandstanding before making a hasty retreat back into the shadows.

The choice for Remainers is either continue to try and stop the UK from leaving the EU altogether, or adapt and try and influence the type of Brexit that Britain will have.

The latter route has been taken by the likes of Wolverhampton South East MP Pat McFadden. He recognises that the Remain battle was lost and is now devoted to holding the Government to account over how it shapes Brexit.

There is nothing wrong with this approach, particularly when you consider the fact that Government has been far from convincing up to this point.

Indeed, David Davis’s ‘leave it to us, everything will be alright’ attitude demands to be scrutinised on every step of the Brexit journey. Then we have those who are in complete denial of the referendum result – a group best exemplified by those who turned out to Saturday’s anti-Brexit protest in London.

Up to 100,000 took the streets for the event put on by Unite for Europe, which insists on its website: “Brexit can be stopped.” Only it can’t. Which begs the question as to why so many people are still committed to demonstrating against an unstoppable force?

The march had no effect on Britain leaving the EU. It’s major impact was to stretch the resources of the Metropolitan Police just days after a major terror attack on Westminster.

Only the most deluded of protesters would have genuinely believed their presence could force a halt to the Brexit process.

One of those present, Lib Dem leader Tim Farron, insists the march allowed people to ‘express their identity as Europeans’ on the 60th anniversary of the founding of the EU.

That’s the same EU we are waving goodbye to today. Sadly, the majority were there for purely selfish reasons.

As one demonstrator told reporters, she wants to be able to say to her children she knew that Brexit was ‘a disaster waiting to happen’. The problem with this attitude is that it involves desperately wanting things to go wrong for Britain.

Just imagine if the scare stories touted by George Osborne and the rest of the Project Fear brigade come to fruition. Trade will suffer and more people will be out of work as a result. Crime will rise and divisions in society will widen.

Yet some people actually want Brexit to fail. They want millions of Britons to be plunged into misery just so they can say: “I told you so.”

This attitude stinks to high heaven.

Most legitimate and worthwhile protests in Britain happen at a local level. The demonstration against the closure of Stafford Hospital, for example, brought into focus issues that would otherwise have remained shielded from the public eye.

There will always be a place in our society for peaceful protest, but it has to be justifiable and realistic. The Unite for Europe march served no other purpose than to act as a last hurrah for the most bitter of Remainers.

Another rally is being held in Birmingham tonight, hosted by EU in Brum, with organisers offering the opportunity to ‘gather with friends to celebrate and emphasize the power of our European values, rights and future’.

Lib Dem candidate for West Midlands Mayor, Beverley Nielsen, who was due to speak at the event, said: “Today marks the beginning of the negotiation period. Until the EU and the UK have a final agreement, we are still members and everything is still up for grabs.”

The implication here is Britain’s exit from the EU can still be prevented. As a country, we need to move on from this and concentrate on the task in hand. The upcoming negotiations will not be easy, particularly considering the spiteful approach that EU President Jean-Claude Juncker seems intent on adopting towards Britain.

The Prime Minister’s signature on her Article 50 letter should be the final signal for Remainers that blocking Brexit is no longer a cause worth fighting for. The debate must centre around how Britain proceeds over key issues such as immigration, trade deals and security.

It is our democratic right to protest. But the constant anti-Brexit bleating has become tiresome and counter-productive.

We expect – demand, in fact – that our MPs hold the Government’s feet to the fire as we depart the EU. But the bird has long since flown for those who believe they can reverse the Brexit decision.