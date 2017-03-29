Easter lunch shopping '11% cheaper than in 2016 - except for hot cross buns'

An Easter lunch shopping basket costs 11% less than last year, with all items except for hot cross buns dropping in price, according to an annual survey.

Good Housekeeping's annual Easter shopping basket price index found consumers can feed eight people for lunch, including serving a leg of lamb, prosecco and chocolate, for £21.07 or £2.63 per head, if they are prepared to shop around.

Last year's cheapest basket cost £2.96 per head.

Lidl was the cheapest supermarket for buying the entire list based on prices effective from April 14, costing £23.22, followed by Aldi (£23.43), Tesco (£29.89), Iceland (£33.17) and Waitrose (£39.18).

The most expensive place to shop was M&S where the Easter basket costs £41.28, while the Co-op was the second most expensive coming in at £40.98.

The difference between the cheapest and most expensive supermarkets is £18.06.

Good Housekeeping consumer director Caroline Bloor said: "Despite the cost of the weekly shop generally getting more expensive since the Brexit vote, all of the items in our Easter basket, with the exception of hot cross buns, have decreased in price this year.

"There's still some great bargains to be had.

"By shopping around, consumers could almost halve their food and drinks bill."