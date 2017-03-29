£8.6m up for grabs in Saturday's Lotto draw

Saturday's Lotto draw will have an estimated £8.6 million jackpot after no ticket-holders won Wednesday's top prize.

The winning numbers were 32, 16, 05, 51, 42, 06 and the bonus ball was 39.

Set of balls two and draw machine Merlin were used.

No one matched five of the six numbers plus the bonus ball, but 26 ticket-holders matched five numbers to win £1,835 each.

Some 2,747 people matched four numbers to win £112 and 66,452 matched three numbers to win £25.

One person scooped the £500,000 Thunderball jackpot, whilst no one won the £350,000 top prize in the Lotto HotPicks.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 34, 03, 16, 15, 04 and the Thunderball number was 11.