Thousands of mothers with young children 'missing out on pension credits'

Thousands of mothers with young children are missing out on pension credits because of a change to the child benefit system, a former pensions minister has said.

Ex-Liberal Democrat MP Steve Webb said new HM Revenue and Customs statistics show the number of mothers missing out on pension rights has doubled in two years.

Analysis by mutual insurer Royal London, where Mr Webb is director of policy, suggests they have lost out to the tune of hundreds of millions of pounds.

Mr Webb said: "Tens of thousands of mothers with young children are missing out on vital state pension rights.

"This risks setting back the cause of equality for mothers by a generation.

"HMRC were alerted to this problem last year and have done nothing about it.

"These new figures are a damning indictment of a system that is no longer working for families.

"The Government needs to take urgent action to ensure that mothers get the pension protection to which they are entitled".

Royal London released analysis last year which suggested that mothers in higher income families were giving up claiming child benefit as a result of changes brought in back in January 2013.

These mean that couples where one partner earns more than £60,000 per year have the value of their child benefit wiped out by a tax charge.

As a result, it is claimed many mothers who have started a family since the changes have not bothered to claim child benefit at all.

But Royal London have highlighted that this means mothers are missing out on National Insurance credits which go towards their state pension.

This could cost them about £231 per year or thousands of pounds over the course of retirement.

Statistics cited by Royal London show that before the 2013 changes the number of families in receipt of child benefit was going up every year since 2007.

Since the change the number of families claiming has been in decline.

Royal London estimates that the number of mothers missing out on credits towards their state pension has doubled in the last two years and now stands at about 50,000.

A Government spokeswoman said: "We have always been clear that families can submit the Child Benefit claim form to help protect their future right to the State Pension.

"We provide specific information to all new mothers and on gov.uk.

"If anyone is worried about their National Insurance record, they can contact HMRC at any time to check how many years of credits and contributions they have built up."