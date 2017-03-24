Tesco announces 2p per litre cut on fuel ahead of Mother's Day

Tesco has announced a two pence per-litre price cut for petrol and diesel.

The measure w ill be implemented on Friday afternoon, meaning motorists planning to visit relatives on Mothering Sunday could save money.

It is the second such price reduction by t he supermarket giant this month.

Tesco fuel director Peter Cattell said: " We know many of our customers will be driving to spend time with their mothers this Sunday, s o to provide a little extra help we're cutting the cost of petrol and diesel by two pence per litre at all of our 500 filling stations."

Latest Government figures show that on Monday UK motorists were being charged an average of £1.19 per litre for petrol and £1.22 for diesel.

The RAC said Tesco's announcement reflects a recent drop in wholesale costs and urged other retailers to take similar action.

The motoring organisation's fuel spokesman, Simon Williams, said : "We were at the point where motorists should have been starting to feel aggrieved that pump prices were higher than they ought to be.

"The last thing retailers need is for the public's trust in their pricing policies to be undermined.

"We strongly urge other retailers - large and small - to follow suit and bring the price of petrol and diesel down around the country."

The RAC said the lower wholesale price of fuel has been brought about by a continuing glut of crude oil partly caused by the United States increasing production from fracking.