Three share Lotto jackpot prize

Three ticketholders shared the jackpot in Wednesday's national lottery draw.

They matched matched all six main numbers in the draw to each win £663,276, Camelot said.

The winning numbers were 12, 06, 11, 31, 27, 19 and the bonus number was 42.

Set of balls number one and draw machine Merlin were used.

Six ticketholders matched five of the six numbers plus the bonus ball to win £7,573.

Some 244 matched five numbers to win £196 each and 9,314 ticketholders matched four numbers to win £33. There were 139,989 tickets which matched three numbers to win £25.

No one scooped the £500,000 Thunderball jackpot or won the £350,000 top prize in the Lotto HotPicks game.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 13, 21, 20, 39, 03 and the Thunderball number was 01.