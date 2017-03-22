Nationwide mortgage deals will let parents help children on to property ladder

Mortgage deals allowing parents to raise funds from their property to help their adult children buy their first home have been launched by Britain's biggest building society.

Nationwide Building Society said its new Family Deposit range is aimed at home-owners looking to support other relatives.

It said the deals could be used by home-owners helping their children to take their first steps on the property ladder, or relatives looking to assist older parents to move for example.

Both existing Nationwide mortgage members and those re-mortgaging to the Society from another lender can apply for the Family Deposit Mortgage to raise extra capital for a family member.

The money raised will be provided as a "gift" to use as a deposit by the relative being helped.

The family member receiving the funds must take out their own mortgage with Nationwide, selected from any product in its standard mortgage range.

Customers can borrow up to 80% loan-to-value (LTV) to help another family member.

Nationwide said that family members who could be helped include a spouse, civil partner, parent, brother, sister, child, step child, grandparent, grandchild or someone whose relationship with the applicant has "the characteristics of a family relationship".

Those who are living off a retirement income can also use the Family Deposit Mortgage to raise deposit funds but, as with other borrowers, they will need to pass Nationwide's lending criteria.

Nationwide's head of mortgages, Henry Jordan, said: "Our Family Deposit Mortgage range has been launched in recognition of customer demand for a flexible and accessible way to use the wealth tied up in people's homes.

"The aim is to help not only first-time buyers but also home movers to secure their own property."

Rachel Springall, a spokeswoman for financial website Moneyfacts, said: "At a time when house prices continue to rise, borrowers pay out on eye-watering rent and their savings don't reach very far, any kind of assistance to help struggling first-time buyers get on to the property ladder will be a bonus."

She said first-time buyers looking to boost their deposit could also consider a Help to Buy Isa, which comes with a government bonus.

Other providers offering deals allowing families to help relatives on to or up the property ladder include Barclays with its Family Springboard mortgage.

Barclays' deal allows people to take out a mortgage if a helper puts up 10% of the house purchase price.

The helper receives their savings back after three years, with interest, as long as the mortgage repayments are kept up.