One winner takes £19.1 million lottery jackpot

One person has scooped a £19.1 million jackpot in Saturday's national lottery draw.

The winning numbers were 3, 8, 19, 26, 37, 41 and the bonus ball was 43.

Set of balls three and draw machine Merlin were used.

One winner matched all six main numbers to draw the top prize of £19,132,964.

Six ticket-holders matched five of the six numbers plus the bonus ball to win £14,123.

Some 178 matched five numbers to win £501 each, 8,785 ticket-holders matched four numbers to win £65 and 172,630 matched three numbers to win £25.

No one scooped the £500,000 Thunderball jackpot or won the £350,000 top prize in the Lotto HotPicks.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 2, 7, 16, 25, and 37 and the Thunderball number was 12.