£19.2m jackpot up for grabs as Lotto rolls over

Saturday's Lotto draw will have an estimated £19.2 million jackpot after no ticket-holders won Wednesday's top prize.

The winning numbers were 06, 24, 27, 38, 39, 58 and the bonus ball was 55.

Set of balls three and draw machine Merlin were used.

One ticket-holder matched five of the six numbers plus the bonus ball to win £50,572.

Thirty matched five numbers to win £1,774 each, 2,730 ticket-holders matched four numbers to win £125 and 68,633 matched three numbers to win £25.

One person scooped the £500,000 Thunderball jackpot, whilst n o-one won the £350,000 top prize in the Lotto HotPicks.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 01, 07, 23, 30, and 34 and the Thunderball number was 03.