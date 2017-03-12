Lotto jackpot rolls over with £16.4m up for grabs

Wednesday's Lotto draw will have an estimated £16.4 million jackpot after no ticket-holders won Saturday's top prize.

The winning numbers were 55, 15, 57, 23, 06, and 29 and the bonus number was 46.

Set of balls two and draw machine Arthur were used.

One ticket-holder matched five of the six numbers plus the bonus ball to scoop £84,199

Fifty-seven matched five numbers to win £1,554 each, 4,638 ticket-holders matched four numbers to win £123 and 115,854 matched three numbers to win £25.

No-one won the £350,000 top prize in the Lotto HotPicks, and nobody scooped the £500,000 Thunderball top prize.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 25, 07, 34, 15, and 04 and the Thunderball number was 07.